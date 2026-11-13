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How UFC ‘Really Feels’ About Usman Nurmagomedov Attacking Merab Dvalishvili Revealed
By Daniel Feliciano,4 days ago
The UFC has been rocked by the recent altercation between Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi. Wild footage emerged earlier this week of Usman approaching Merab while he was filming an interview with RAF Wrestling, before slapping him in the face unprovoked, which sparked a huge brawl between his entourage and Merab and his friend, Saba Lazishvili.