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Tom Aspinall Didn’t Hesitate When Predicting Ciryl Gane vs Josh Hokit Winner at UFC 334
By Daniel Feliciano,4 days ago
UFC 334 takes place this weekend from the historic Madison Square Garden in New York, and will be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit. Gane is making the first defence of his championship after being upgraded from interim champion to undisputed, following Tom Aspinall's decision to vacate the title to deal with a number of injuries and health issues.