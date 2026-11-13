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Bison football team’s flight to Hawaii was delayed by more than 13 hours
By Austin Erickson,8 days ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The beginning to the Bison football team’s trip to Hawaii to play the Rainbow Warriors seemed like a false start penalty. North Dakota State University Assistant Athletic Director Ryan Perreault said the plane was scheduled to leave Hector International Airport at 11:30 AM on Thursday, November 12, but was delayed because of maintenance. It arrived in Fargo around 11:30 PM and players, coaches and staff were able to take off around 1:00 Friday morning. The flight landed in Honolulu at 8:45 AM central time.