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Victory Outreach partners with local organizations for Thanksgiving turkey giveaway
By BakersfieldNow Staff,8 days ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Victory Outreach Bakersfield and the New Arising Destiny Center are teaming up with local businesses to help Kern County families put a Thanksgiving meal on the table. The organizations are hosting an annual turkey and Thanksgiving dinner giveaway on Wednesday, Nov. 18, to support families...