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Charlotte native, NFL quarterback named ‘The Bachelor’ for Season 30
By Connor Lomis,7 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte native and NFL quarterback Sam Hartman was named “The Bachelor” for Season 30 on Friday. Hartman, 27, is a Charlotte native and lifelong Panthers fan who grew up in the Lake Norman area. Now on the Washington Commanders’ practice squad, he attended SouthLake Christian Academy in Huntersville and played three seasons at Davidson Day School.