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How do I convert a PDF to a Word document in 2026?
By Moinak Pal,8 days ago
This post is brought to you in paid partnership with Adobe. Converting a PDF to a Word document is straightforward with Adobe Acrobat, which lets you turn PDF files into editable Microsoft Word documents while preserving much of the original formatting. Adobe Acrobat converts a PDF to an editable Word (.docx) file in two ways: the free online PDF to Word converter for occasional files, and desktop Export PDF – Microsoft Word for regular, scanned or complex documents, with Recognize Text (OCR) for scans. Choose online for one-off text PDFs and desktop for contracts, reports and scans.