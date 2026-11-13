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TD SYNNEX helps MSPs turn SMB AI usage into billable services
5 days ago
Small businesses are increasingly interested in AI, but turning that interest into useful, repeatable solutions remains a challenge. TD SYNNEX is expanding its Destination AI framework with new capabilities designed to help MSPs and other channel partners identify practical AI opportunities, test solutions and bring them to customers without building every deployment from scratch. Announced Oct. 27, the global initiative focuses on helping partners move beyond basic productivity tools toward AI applications that address specific business problems.