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Pearsall man gets 10 years in prison for sexually abusing stepdaughter
By Christian Blood,8 days ago
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Pearsall man is heading to prison for 10 years after admitting to sexually abusing his stepdaughter over several years. Authorities say Elizar Gonzales pleaded guilty to indecency with a child and sexual assault of a child. The victim came forward in September 2024, reporting abuse that began when she was in middle school.