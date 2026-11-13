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Polk State Lakeland Collegiate High School and Chain of Lakes Collegiate High School are the only high schools in Polk County to earn the prestigious Schools of Excellence designation
7 days ago
Polk State College is well known as the largest serving higher education and workforce training institution in Polk County, but it also offers an unparalleled high school experience. For the third year in a row, Polk State Lakeland Collegiate High School and Polk State Chain of Lakes Collegiate High School...
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