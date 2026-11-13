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Domestic violence suspect convicted of assaulting Rochester police officer during arrest
By WHAM,7 days ago
What charges led to Oritsegbegbemi Nanna's arrest on Feb. 24?. What injury did the Rochester officer sustain during Nanna's arrest?. Rochester, N.Y. — A man is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of assaulting a Rochester police officer, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Police said they responded...
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