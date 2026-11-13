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Amerks honor Rochester veterans with annual Military Appreciation Night
By WUHF,7 days ago
What is the purpose of the jersey auction for the Amerks' Military Appreciation Night?. Which veteran programs does the Veterans Outreach Center support through the Amerks' event?. Why did the Rochester Americans organize the Military Appreciation Night event?. The Rochester Americans honor American soldiers with their annual Military Appreciation Night.