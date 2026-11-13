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How Mid-Sized Businesses Can Exit Strategically While Preserving Legacy: ACG’s Approach to Founder-Led Transitions
By Callum Turner,7 days ago
After decades of growing a business from the ground up, often starting from a single truck or one employee, and scaling it to multimillion-dollar operations, founders eventually face a pivotal question: what should I do now? For many founders, selling a business is not simply a financial decision. The company may carry their name, employ people who have worked beside them for decades, and serve customers who became personal relationships along the way. The question is, therefore, not simply what the business is worth. It is what happens to it after the founder leaves. And when these pivotal elements are on the line, the question here becomes not just when to sell, but how, and more importantly, to whom.