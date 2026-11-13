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Netflix Officially Renews Its Longest-Running Series for Season 9
By Adam Blevins,7 days ago
Netflix has had another wildly successful year in 2026, with massive projects on both the movie and TV side of development that have shattered streaming records. When it comes to movies, there hasn't been a more successful Netflix movie than War Machine, the big-budget sci-fi thriller starring Alan Ritchson from the hit Prime Video series, Reacher. After the film earned over 139 million views during its first 90 days on streaming, which was more than enough to crack the all-time top 10, Netflix has announced that a sequel to the film is officially in development. The most-watched TV show on Netflix this year has been I Will Find You, the thriller series starring Sam Worthington and Britt Lower that's based on the Harlan Coben book of the same name. The show is not expected to receive a second season.