undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NBA Legend Reveals Offseason Plan to Help Angel Reese Chase MVP Glory After Finals Dream Falls Short
By Olutayo Inioluwa Emmanuel,7 days ago
Carmelo Anthony sees something in Angel Reese that he believes can be developed further. The Atlanta Dream forward already has an impressive arsenal. She can dominate the paint, control the boards, and make life difficult for opposing offenses. But the NBA Hall of Famer wants to help her add more dimensions to her game, and as he revealed on his 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, a training session involving the two might happen this offseason.