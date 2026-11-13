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3 Guys Before The Game – WVU Football vs Kansas and WVU Basketball Game Recap (Episode 755)
By MetroNews Staff,8 days ago
The forecast calls for football weather. The stakes call for something considerably hotter. When West Virginia and Kansas meet Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium, both teams will arrive carrying the weight of seasons that haven’t unfolded as expected. But disappointment hasn’t eliminated opportunity. For the Mountaineers, a victory...