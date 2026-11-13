undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
2024 Suzuki RM-Z450 Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Price]
By Staff,5 days ago
The 2024 Suzuki RM-Z450 is a rider-friendly motocrosser, and it serves as the basis for Ken Roczen’s supercross and motocross racebikes. It returns unchanged for 2024. Power comes from a 449cc DOHC single with fuel injection fed by a 44mm throttle body and dual injectors. The engine has a strong bottom end and a fairly mellow top end, pulling up long hills without hitting the rev limiter right away. It is kickstart only and drives through a 5-speed transmission.