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Robert Pattinson's prospects as James Bond are reportedly looking pretty good
By Jarrod Jones,8 days ago
As a fresh, piping-hot platter of crow was served to the last remaining Edward Cullen mockers out there, a new Puck report citing a “credible source” says that Robert Pattinson has emerged as the frontrunner in the 007 casting race. Matthew Belloni, former editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter and founding partner at Puck, writes that a quirk in Pattinson’s contract terms, which all actors currently testing for Amazon MGM Studios and Bond 26 director Denis Villeneuve had to sign, appears to favor the actor. Belloni points out that Amazon granting tests to higher-profile actors like The Batman star and Nicholas Hoult (Superman) suggests the studio was more stirred than shaken by its other options, including Jack Lowden (Slow Horses), Josh O’Connor (Challengers) and Callum Turner (One Night Only).