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Breslow: Sox to review medical practices after Crochet, Anthony injuries
7 days ago
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Among the most revelatory things Red Sox president of baseball operations Craig Breslow said at this week’s General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas is that he will lead a thorough review of the team’s medical staff and practices related to it this offseason.