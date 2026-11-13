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These Connecticut restaurants are serving Thanksgiving dinner for dine-in in 2026
By Andrew DaRosa,4 days ago
Not enough guests (or perhaps too many) for Thanksgiving dinner? Unfinished kitchen upgrades? Don't feel like cooking?. Restaurants around Connecticut are gearing up for the holiday with special dinner menus and prix fixe options beyond just turkey and stuffing. Reservations are necessary for many places in order to dine-in for Thanksgiving, while hours and seatings vary from restaurant to restaurant.
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