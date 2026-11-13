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CNBC Excerpts: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Today
7 days ago
WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk Box" Following are excerpts from the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on CNBC's "Squawk Box" (M-F, 6AM-9AM ET) today, Friday, November 13. Following is a link to the full video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2026/11/13/watch-cnbcs-full-interview-with-treasury-sec-scott-bessent-on-nvidia-china-trade.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC.