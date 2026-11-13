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Senators Open Inquiry Into Whether RFK Jr. Lied About 2019 Samoa Trip
8 days ago
Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland have given the Children’s Health Defense until Dec. 4 to turn over documents related to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s visit to Samoa, his 2024 presidential campaign, and his Senate confirmation process. Kennedy has insisted that his visit had “nothing to do with vaccines,” a claim refuted in reporting by the AP and the Guardian.