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Road rage incident leads to shooting and an arrest
By OC Tribune Staff,7 days ago
A road rage incident in Santa Ana on Wednesday afternoon resulted in a shooting and an arrest. According to Natalie Garcia, public information officer for the SAPD, officers responded to reports of a hooting in the area of First Street and Lyon Street in Santa Ana at around 1:03 p.m. They found a 49-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his legs.