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Mississippians react to Democrat Senator-Elect Scott Colom’s win
By Megan Fayard,8 days ago
In a historic win against incumbent Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, Scott Colom will soon become Mississippi’s first Democratic senator in over 40 years. For an entire week, all eyes were on Mississippi’s U.S. Senate Race as razor thin margins separated Hyde-Smith and Colom, but the wait is now over, with Democrat Colom taking the seat by just a few thousand votes.