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FBI New York: Russian Woman Charged With Federal Hate Crimes For Stabbing Multiple Jewish Individuals
By Chris Boyle,8 days ago
United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jamie McDonald, Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), James C. Barnacle, Jr., and the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), Jessica S. Tisch, announced today that ANNA MOCHALOVA was arrested on charges of committing hate crimes in connection with her assaults of two Jewish men in and around the Diamond District in Manhattan on October 21, 2026. MOCHALOVA was transferred from state custody earlier today and presented in Manhattan federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger.
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