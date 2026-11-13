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“We’ve done nothing but continue to take away”: Allen presses county on morale
By Staff,7 days ago
FORT SCOTT — Bourbon County Commissioner Joe Allen used the debate over the county’s personal-use policy to tell the board that the bigger issue is keeping employees. Allen said Nov. 2 that the county has “taken away for two years” and provided nothing in return, and that workers can find better-paying jobs nearby. “We need to start buying back into these employees because we’re going to start losing them,” he said. He said he hears the concern from public works and other departments.
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