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'Kill Bill C-39' heard in Thunder Bay and across Canada
By Local Journalism Initiative,8 days ago
THUNDER BAY – More than 65 protests were held across the country Thursday as environmental, Indigenous, and labour rights groups stood up against the proposed Bill C-39. “We don't want Canada to be like the United States, where the executive branch of the government gets to make all the decisions, and that's really what we're here to say, this isn't our Canada,” said Paul Berger.