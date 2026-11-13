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PHINDER Analysis Highlights the Need for Earlier Pulmonary Hypertension Screening in Interstitial Lung Disease
By Chad Birt,3 days ago
Parth Rali, MD, MBBS, FCCP, pulmonologist at Temple Health, discusses interim findings from the PHINDER study evaluating pulmonary hypertension (PH) screening strategies in patients with interstitial lung disease (ILD). Understanding Pulmonary Hypertension in Patients with ILD. PH associated with ILD is classified as Group 3 pulmonary hypertension, and Dr. Rali...