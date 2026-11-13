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Minnesota Wrestling Heads to Mountaineer Invitational in Boone
By BVM Sportsdesk,,7 days ago
Minnesota wrestling heads to Boone, North Carolina, for the Mountaineer Invitational and Mountaineer Open after a strong season-opening tournament. The eighth-ranked Gophers will face a field that includes No. 5 Virginia Tech and No. 16 North Carolina, with several nationally ranked Minnesota wrestlers looking to build momentum. Minnesota is ranked...