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LEGAL NOTICES/CLASSIFIEDS – November 12 – November 18, 2026
By Jackson Advocate News Service,5 days ago
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 14th day of October 2026, by the. Chancery Court of Hinds County, Mississippi to the undersigned, upon the Estate of Kaple L. Hill, Deceased, in Cause No. P-2026-442; Notice is hereby given to all persons and/or entities having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within 90 days from first date of publication, or they will be forever barred.