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Gabriel P. Scepurek, 65
7 days ago
Gabriel P. Scepurek, 65, of Big Rock, Illinois passed away Friday, November 6th, 2026 at Good Samaritan Hospital after a tragic accident. He was born December 29th, 1960 in Little Falls, MN to Alphonse and Mary (Smieja) Scepurek. A man who never knew a stranger, he had a natural gift for making people feel welcome, whether through his quick wit, perfectly timed sarcasm, endless dad jokes, or simply his larger-than-life personality.