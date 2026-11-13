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Samsung Medison Expands Ultrasound Manufacturing with 50 Billion Won Facility
7 days ago
Samsung Medison completed a major manufacturing expansion in Hongcheon to increase production of premium ultrasound scanners. The 50 billion won investment adds 14548 square meters of floor space to double total equipment output by 2030. The expansion reinforces supply channels to major hospitals worldwide as the company targets a top 3 position in the global imaging sector.