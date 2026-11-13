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Why the Next Wave of Drug Launches Will Be Won on Market Access
7 days ago
Thani Jambulingam, Ph.D., says MFN pricing, Section 232 tariffs and PBM reform will converge to shape how pharma launches and commercializes new drugs. Roughly 120 new product launches are expected over the next three to four years, and market access will be critical to getting those therapies to patients, according to Thani Jambulingam, Ph.D., professor of food, pharma and health care business at Saint Joseph's University's Haub School of Business.