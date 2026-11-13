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Semi Rollover Closes Graves Co. Highway
By Shannon McFarlin,8 days ago
Mayfield, Ky.–The Graves County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently assisting the Kentucky State Police with a semi rollover on Hopewell Road at Herman Road. The semi is hauling a corrosive solid but there is no danger to the public. Hopewell Road between Herman Road and KY 408 is closed as of 9:30 a.m. today (Friday, November 13) and will be for the next few hours. Please avoid this area.