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Jamaican Michelle Gyles-Mcdonnough Gets Top UN Post
By CMC,8 days ago
UNITED NATIONS - United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Jamaican Michelle Gyles-McDonnough as the Assistant Secretary-General for Development Coordination, United Nations Development Coordination Office (UNDCO). She succeeds Oscar Fernandez-Taranco of Argentina. A UN statement said that Gyles-McDonnough brings more than three decades of leadership experience in sustainable development,...