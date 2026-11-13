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Intellicheck profit rises despite quarterly revenue decline
By Chris Burt,7 days ago
Intellicheck reported third-quarter revenue of $5.7 million, down 5 percent year-over-year, but posting higher profits and increased cash reserves as the identity verification provider expanded into new markets. The company reports net income of $471,000, up from $290,000 a year earlier, marking its fifth consecutive profitable quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased...