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Tampa Man Shot In Leg During North Nebraska Avenue Altercation, HCSO Says
By Alice Collins,7 days ago
A dispute on North Nebraska Avenue in Tampa turned violent before sunrise Thursday, leaving one person shot in the leg, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called out around 5:30 a.m. to the 14000 block after reports of gunfire, and investigators determined the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two people.
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