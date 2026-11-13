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Versasec adds post-quantum and biometric key support
By Abhishek Jadhav,7 days ago
Swedish credential management firm Versasec has released vSEC 7.5 with support for fingerprint-enabled security keys and migration of enterprise cryptographic infrastructure to post-quantum-ready hardware security modules. Versasec says vSEC 7.5 supports migration to post-quantum cryptography (PQC)-capable hardware security modules (HSMs), with compatibility validated in collaboration with hardware vendors. NIST outlines...