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Former field hockey coach Michele Madison suing UVA for civil rights violations
By Mike Barber,7 days ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (CVILLE RIGHT NOW) – Former University of Virginia field hockey coach Michele Madison is suing the school, alleging her suspension and eventual release in 2023 were a violation of her civil rights, the product of an athletic department where female employees are “judged by stereotype, segregated by assignment, paid less than similarly situated men” and “terminated for behavior its male coaches routinely engage in without consequence,” according to the lawsuit.