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Man Killed in Late-Night Trolley Crash on Channelside Drive
By Elizabeth Johanson,8 days ago
A man was killed late Wednesday night after a trolley struck him on the 700 block of Channelside Drive. Tampa police were still investigating the crash on Thursday. A City of Tampa notice says officers responded around 11 p.m. on November 11 to a pedestrian struck by the trolley. Emergency crews took him to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries. In the preliminary account, the operator brought the trolley to an immediate stop, and detectives were continuing the investigation Thursday.
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