undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Morgan Wallen Brings 2027 Stadium Tour to Tampa for Two Nights With Hardy, Brooks & Dunn
By James Rodriguez,7 days ago
Morgan Wallen is coming back to Tampa for two nights next summer, kicking off his newly announced 2027 stadium tour with back-to-back shows at Raymond James Stadium on June 11 and 12. The country superstar will be joined by Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty both nights, with Hardy sitting in as special guest on the first night and Brooks & Dunn taking that role on the second.