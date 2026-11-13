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Cape Girardeau Police K9 teams complete annual certifications
By Brian Heisserer,8 days ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (Heartland News) - Cape Girardeau Police Department officials announced that the department’s K9 teams have successfully completed their annual K9 certifications. Cape Girardeau police say the certifications demonstrate the dedication, training and hard work of the animals and their handlers. The certifications mean the teams are...