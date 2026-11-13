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Friday Roundtable: Cascadia High-Speed Rail and I-5
By Michael Smith,7 days ago
The survey asks about how and why you travel throughout the megaregion today as well as your priorities for I-5 and HSR. For I-5, WSDOT is in the process of identifying potential solutions to congestion, aging infrastructure, freight mobility, and connections to communities and other transportation modes. These projects will be prioritized in the Master Plan based on the following goals:
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