undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tribal property and the Supreme Court
By Matthew L.M. Fletcher,7 days ago
One of the fundamental questions in federal law is the exact parameters of Indigenous property rights. From the first Supreme Court decisions in Indian affairs (such as Johnson v. McIntosh and Lone Wolf v. Hitchcock), Indigenous property has been treated in a sui generis manner that is often to the detriment of Indigenous Peoples. Bryan Newland, assistant secretary for Indian Affairs in the Biden administration, recently delivered a major address in which he explained that the legacy of cases decided in the “atmosphere” of colonization remain impactful in 21st century litigation.