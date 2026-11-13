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Two Rivers’ Jessica Selissen named Wisconsin high school assistant principal of the year
By Ashley Kaster, FOX 11 News,7 days ago
TWO RIVERS (WLUK) -- A Two Rivers educator is being recognized as the best in the state. Two Rivers High School assistant principal Jessica Selissen was named 2027 Wisconsin High School Assistant Principal of the Year by the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators (AWSA). Selissen has demonstrated a strong commitment...
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