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Midterms: What does the 'blue tsunami' mean for US media?
By William HILDERBRANDTDouglas HERBERT,7 days ago
This week, FRANCE 24's media show Scoop looks at the impact of the midterm elections in the United States. While the results are being reckoned with by Republicans and celebrated by Democrats, what does it all mean for the press? Some media analysts wonder whether certain outlets, particularly ones accused of being cosy with the Trump administration, will change their tone. Our guest this week is International Affairs Commentator Douglas Herbert.