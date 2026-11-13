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Haitian forces recapture national stadium after two years of gang control
By Caroline BAUM,7 days ago
Haitian security forces regained control Thursday, November 12, of the country's main stadium that had been under gang control for two years, forcing the national football team to play elsewhere. The Haitian National Police said in a statement that it had taken "full control" of the venue with the Task Force, a private security group serving the government, after which it left the stadium under the guard of Salvadoran soldiers.