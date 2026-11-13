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Swyft Fiber reveals $1 billion infrastructure investment as it plans to build national headquarters
By WBRZ Staff,7 days ago
METAIRIE — A company revealed a $1 billion infrastructure investment as part of its plans to build a national headquarters in Metairie. On Friday, Gov. Jeff Landry, ConnectLA and Swyft Fiber announced plans to build more than $1 billion in broadband infrastructure. The investment includes Swyft Fiber's existing network,...