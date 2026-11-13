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Giving locally or globally? American foundations are doing both
By Natalie Ross,7 days ago
In 2020, American foundations had many reasons to focus resources on communities around them battered by the COVID-19 pandemic rather than supporting work abroad. Local food banks were strained, small businesses were shuttering, and the need within a mile of their own offices felt as significant as the need elsewhere in the world. Our charitable sector faced a question: Was global giving a luxury of more stable times?