undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr.: Recent absences are due to injury, not contract-related
By Kevin Patra,7 days ago
Joey Porter Jr. made it clear this week that his recent absences are due to injury, not contract issues. "I don't even know where that narrative come from," the Dallas cornerback said Thursday, via ESPN. "I get it. It's the internet, but I really don't pay no attention to that or really care for that. My goal is to win games and play football, and that's what I want to do. So if there's any chance I could get on the field, I'm going to get on the field and do what I do best."