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NFL Week 10 bold predictions: Fernando Mendoza shines in starting debut; Chargers earn first win!
By Around the NFL Staff NFL.com,8 days ago
NFL.com analysts provide bold predictions -- spanning everything from team-based takes to fantasy forecasts -- for Week 10 of the 2026 season. NOTE: All statistics come courtesy of Next Gen Stats, unless otherwise noted. No. 1 pick shows out versus No. 1 defense. Baseball’s "Mendoza Line" is a .200 batting...